Marietta gang member accused of breaking into dozens of cars, stealing thousands

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A gang member who was once charged in a sweeping RICO indictment in Cobb County was named in a newly-released arrest affidavit accusing him and a woman of breaking into dozens of unlocked cars across the county.

Barryon Farris, 25, of Marietta, and Sara Alison Nedblake, of Marietta are both named in an arrest warrant that accuses them of breaking into dozens of unlocked vehicles across Cobb County, stealing everything from electronics to guns.

They’re both facing multiple counts of entering auto, according to arrest warrants.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police allege the break-ins took place between April 2022 and May 2023.

Investigators say multiple text messages showed how the pair worked together to prey on numerous victims.

“Text messages on co-accused (Barryon) Farris’ phone show her (Sara Alison Nedblake) coordinating which houses for him to target and alerting him to approaching citizens and law enforcement,” according to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

On Thursday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with one of the victims who lives off Verbena Drive, near Acworth.

The 24-year-old mother of two asked us not to identify her but said it was her doorbell camera video that helped police identify the suspects.

“They broke into multiple cars in our driveway in April 2022,” she said. “It’s a very sad experience because it’s painful and I hope no one ever goes through that.”

The Cobb County homeowner said the thieves got away with thousands of dollars in electronics and a $2,000 necklace belonging to her mother.

TRENDING STORIES:

A search of Farris’ criminal record shows that he was one of more than a dozen gang members charged in a sweeping indictment in Cobb County in 2018.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 16 gang members or associates were indicted on charges stemming from a “criminal enterprise” to illegally gain money and property, often through violence and intimidation, which took place over multiple years.

The organized crimes were carried out through the alliance of two gangs, the Yarborough Park Crips and the 630 gangs, both of which are subsets of the Crips gang, according to the AJC.

Farris is currently serving his prison sentence and could remain in jail until 2025, according to DOC records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman bites deputy during traffic stop in front of 5-year-old son, sheriff’s office says The deputy who pulled her over said the woman refused to sign her ticket when he gave it to her and also refused to get out of the car.

©2022 Cox Media Group