Man ran from traffic stop, hid inside Home Depot, witnesses say

CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop in Cumming on Friday evening.

Forsyth County deputies say they assisted Georgia State Patrol with a man who ran away from a traffic stop near Home Depot.

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Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News off camera that they were not allowed inside Home Depot because police were searching for the suspect inside. They shared video that showed shoppers standing outside the store.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is still not in custody, but is not a danger to the community.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting to receive details from GSP on the initial traffic stop.

The suspect’s identity and description have not been released.

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