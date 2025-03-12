Child accidentally shot at Henry County home

HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are investigating after they said a child was accidentally shot in Henry County.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon where several Henry County patrol vehicles were blocking off the area along Robin Hood Lane.

According to officials, a child was accidentally shot and taken to the hospital.

The child is expected to survive. The child’s age and identity were not released.

Authorities are investigating the details surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

