Boy permanently expelled from school after throwing ‘poppers' at bus stop

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old boy was permanently expelled from school after he threw poppers at a school bus stop.

    The boy's mother told Channel 2's Tom Jones that the boy's punishment by Henry County schools went too far for such a "minor transgression."

    She said the Flippen Elementary School student got the poppers in a end-of-the-year goodie bag from their church.

    The mother said she has other kids in the district and it will be a nightmare trying to take him to another district.

