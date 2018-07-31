  • Armed suspects holed up in house after T-Mobile store robbery, police say

    By: Christian Jennings

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have surrounded a Henry County house after a T-Mobile store robbery led to a multi-county chase.

    According to the Griffin Police Department, the armed suspects robbed the cellphone store then drove off, leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Henry County. 

    The suspects wrecked and then ran into a home on Jodeco Street.

    Henry County and Griffin police are investigating.

