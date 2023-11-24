4 crashes, 8 fatalities in Georgia amid Thanksgiving holiday, GSP reports

GEORGIA — From midnight to about 6 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) reported there were eight traffic fatalities across the state.

However, while that timespan covers several hours, the majority of the fatalities came from just a single crash in Colquitt County.

Three of the so-far eight fatalities were in three separate locations, including Henry County and Columbus, Ga.

While information is limited in the crashes from the morning, GSP said the fatal crash in Colquitt involved two vehicles on GA 111, south of Bay Rockyford Road.

Officials said a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a white Ford van heading in the opposite direction.

The vehicles hit each other head-on, causing five of the van’s nine occupants to die on impact.

GSP said the remaining four riders from the van were life-flighted to trauma centers in Thomasville, Ga. and Tallahassee, Fla.

Additionally, the driver of the pickup truck was also severely injured, according to GSP, and was life-flighted out as well.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting in the crash investigation.

The victims of the fatal crash have not been identified yet, pending notification to their families.

