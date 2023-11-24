Roswell police searching for missing man with dementia

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are looking for a missing man diagnosed with dementia.

Police say Gary Butler walked away from his home in the 12000 block of Wildwood Springs Drive, between Trailside Court and Flowing Spring Trail, this afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Butler is 73 years old and is six feet tall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with a puffy black jacket and gray pants.

Police encourage anyone in the Wildwood Springs or Moutain Park area to check their property, including any unlocked vehicles, for him.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Roswell police immediately at 770-640-4100.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fan wins BMW at Atlanta Hawks game

©2023 Cox Media Group