Multiple people shot in DeKalb County, homicide detectives investigating, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News early Thursday that officers received reports of a person shot on Cascade Manor Drive.
Authorities have confirmed that multiple people have been shot.
The conditions and identities of the victims have not been released.
It is unclear if anyone is in custody.
Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.
