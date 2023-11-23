‘He was murdered on the streets of Atlanta;’ Family reacts to Johnny Hollman body camera video

ATLANTA — The family of Johnny Hollman has waited for the release of the officer-worn body camera video showing his fatal interaction with an Atlanta Police officer for months.

“Because y’all see they lied. They lied and everybody can see that now,” said Hollman’s daughter, Arnitra Hollman. “He was killed. Let’s be clear: he was murdered on the streets of Atlanta.”

The Hollman family says the death of their father is already leading to a slew of police policy changes. But they say the work isn’t done.

“I suggest you sign the ticket,” former APD Officer Kiran Kimbrough says on the video. It’s a request Atlanta Police said was made multiple times of 62-year-old Johnny Hollman after a minor traffic accident in August.

Hollman eventually agreed and can be heard saying, “I’m going to sign the ticket, I’m going to sign the ticket.”

Moments later, there was a struggle and the father and deacon was tased. The video is what Hollman’s family wanted the public to see.

“I’m hurting. My family is hurting,” said Arnitra Wednesday after the video was released.

The officer Kiran Kimbrough was fired in October for not following protocol. But Hollman’s family doesn’t believe that’s enough.

“We need him jailed. We need him prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens extended his sympathy to Hollman’s family.

“I’ve directed APD to conduct a top-to-bottom review and evaluation of the incident and a top-to-bottom review of the department’s Standard Operating Procedures and training curriculum,” Dickens said.

Officials added that there have been policy changes since Hollman’s death, including revising the policy allowing officers to write refusal to sign on the ticket rather than making an arrest, expediting the launch of a civilian response unit with unarmed trained civilians to respond to low-risk calls, and developing a new policy between the District Attorney’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation when considering the release of video evidence in the use of force cases.

Hollman’s family said they’ll continue to push for justice as they prepare for their first Thanksgiving without their father.

