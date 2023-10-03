APD: Body cam footage of deacon killed in APD custody not to be released until investigation closes

ATLANTA — On Monday, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department said they will not be releasing body cam footage of Johnny Hollman’s death, to the public, until the investigation is closed.

Hollman was taken into custody after a minor traffic accident on August 10 at the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Atlanta police said he became “agitated and uncooperative” and used a stun gun on him.

Hollman was handcuffed, and police later realized he was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

In September, APD shared the body camera video with Hollman’s children, wife, and their attorneys at City Hall showing moments the last moments of a 62-year-old man’s life before he was tased.

APD released the following statement Monday evening saying that their thoughts are with the Hollman family.

“The body camera footage of the incident involving Mr. Hollman is part of a pending homicide investigation, of which the investigative bodies have directed the City not to release until the investigation is closed, as well as a pending administrative investigation. We all want justice, and in order for there to be a just outcome, there are policies and procedures in place to ensure a proper and thorough investigation as well as due process in the upcoming administrative hearing. The Department will share the results of both the GBI and the APD investigations into the death of Mr. Hollman upon their conclusions. Our thoughts are with the Hollman family.”

Mayor Andre Dickens also released a statement surrounding demands and concerns about the release of the body camera footage of Hollman’s death, to the public.

Dickens’ read in part, ”During this time, we have worked closely with the Hollman family to not only express our condolences but to provide assistance as well. The City has also provided the opportunity for the family and their attorney to view the body-worn camera video with the express permission of the authorities who are investigating this unfortunate event. Make no mistake, I want this footage out in the public sphere quickly and have asked for options to expedite that process without compromising any investigation that will ensure justice is served.”

Dickens conducted an internal evaluation in September and said changes have been made to APD’s procedures with traffic citations.

“While there is nothing that can undo what was done, at my direction there have been changes to APD’s procedures with traffic citations where a refusal to sign the citation will no longer result in an arrest. Every loss of life matters to me personally, and my thoughts remain with the Hollman family,” read Dickens’ statement.

APD said now, if a traffic citation is issued, officers will have the driver sign the citation only to acknowledge receipt of the citation and awareness of the court date.

If the driver still refuses to sign the citation, APD said the officer will write “refusal to sign” in the signature line in Section IV, Summons of the Uniform Traffic Citation, and issue a copy of the charges in lieu of a physical arrest.

