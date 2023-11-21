Garbage man shows up to fire station after hearing calls for help coming from truck

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — It was something a South Carolina garbage man was not expecting to hear while collecting trash along their route Monday morning: screams for help.

Just before 8 a.m., the driver of the truck showed up at an Anderson County fire station saying he could hear cries for help coming from inside his truck.

Firefighters quickly got to work to free the person inside. That person had “traumatic injuries,” the fire department said.

“A rope system was set up utilizing Ladder 1 as a high anchor and the individual was lifted from the space. Awaiting EMS crews continued care and transported to the hospital,” the Anderson County Fire Department said in a post on Facebook.

Following the rescue, the garbage truck was to a city lot to make sure no one else was inside. How the person ended up in the truck, is currently being investigated.

