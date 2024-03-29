3-day roundup of outstanding warrants nets more than 80 arrests in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A three-day roundup of warrants has ended with more than 80 people taken into custody in Henry County.

The sheriff says people with outstanding warrants need to know they can not hide in that county.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is “taking the bad people off the streets” according to Sgt. E. Nobles with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies spent the last three days going door to door looking for people with outstanding arrest warrants.

“Not only do we serve misdemeanor warrants, but we serve felony warrants as well,” Nobles said.

They searched for suspects with serious offenses down to traffic offenses.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went to one home where deputies learned a suspect was living in the woods.

Deputies sent their helicopter up and they went into the woods looking for that person.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said that’s how serious deputies take this warrant roundup.

“We will not let you rest if you have a warrant for your arrest,” Scandrett said.

Deputies looked to serve 243 warrants over three days.

Over two days they arrested 56 people.

Twenty-six people heard that deputies were looking for them and turned themselves in.

Deputies made arrests for aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Before deputies went out the sheriff urged them to be extremely careful.

“Any house that you go to - anything can happen. We never ever take anything for granted,” Scandrett said.

Channel 2 Action News rode with Nobles during the warrant roundup.

He said serving warrants can be extremely dangerous.

“It’s one of the most dangerous parts of our job,” Nobles said.

Deputies haven’t tallied up their arrest totals from Thursday.

They say they didn’t want to tip off suspects, so they are just telling the public about the roundup now.

