Man with no pants on sexually assaults women at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after Cobb County police said he pulled his pants down inside a grocery store and groped several women.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Kroger on Powers Ferry Road Thursday, where she spoke to one of the victims.

She said she had her shopping cart near her when she suddenly felt someone touching her from behind. When she turned around, she saw a man standing there completely nude from the waist down.

