CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — There is a massive police presence in Clayton County after an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

The incident happened on Riverdale Road at the intersection of Crystal Lake.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s unclear if any officers or suspects have been injured.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were multiple police vehicles blocking off the road.

The location appears to be a Valero gas station.

Teen strikes patrol cars, crashes stolen Dodge Charger during chase, Gwinnett police say A 19-year-old was arrested after driving into patrol cars and then crashing a stolen Dodge Charger, according to Gwinnett County police.

©2023 Cox Media Group