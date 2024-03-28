Father, girlfriend captured after kidnapping Ga. 3-year-old, trying to run mother over with car

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A father and his girlfriend are facing several charges after officials say they kidnapped a three-year-old.

Rutherford County sheriff officials in Tennessee said 26-year-old John Kavin Samples was visiting his three-year-old son in Rossville on Monday. Deputies added that Samples did not have custody of the child.

As Samples got ready to leave, deputies said he forcibly kidnapped the child from his mother. Officials added that Samples had a gun during the kidnapping.

The mother, who officials said has legal custody of the child, chased them out to a van that Samples got into with the child. Deputies said the mother opened the door to try and pull the child to safety but was stopped when Samples pointed a gun at her and tried to shoot her.

According to the investigation, Samples’ girlfriend, Anjela Baker, gave him the gun in the van.

While driving away, officials said Samples tried to hit the mother with his car.

Deputies confirmed that the mother was not hurt during the incident.

After deputies arrived, authorities notified the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other surrounding law enforcement agencies about the kidnapping.

During the investigation, Walker County deputies used technology that tracked Samples’ vehicle to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Deputies then notified THP and Rutherford County sheriff deputies that the suspect vehicle was in their jurisdiction.

According to officials, a Rutherford County deputy saw Samples’ vehicle at a Shell gas station on Old Fort Parkway. He followed the car onto Interstate 24 until he and other deputies stopped Samples near the I-840 exit.

Sampled and Baker were arrested and will be extradited to Georgia next month.

During the arrest, deputies found the three-year-old, a five-year-old, and a six-month-old all in the car with the two suspects. Authorities confirmed the other two children were Baker’s.

The three-year-old was reunited with his mother, and the other two children were taken to the Department of Children’s Services.

Samples was charged with aggravated assault of the family violence act, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, cruelty to a child first degree of his son and his son’s sister and first degree home invasion.

Baker was charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

