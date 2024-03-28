Georgia woman accused of using another’s identity to apply for several jobs over 15 years

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested after officials say she used someone else’s identity to get several jobs she had over the span of nearly 15 years.

According to Floyd County sheriff arrest records, Berta Lisbet Chun-Vasquez was applying for a job in 2010 when she gave her future employer a fake name and social security number.

Deputies learned that Chun-Vasquez had given several potential employers fake information since 2010.

Officials added that Chun-Vasquez provided fake Department of Driver’s Services forms when applying for insurance through one of her jobs.

According to investigators, the victim, whose identity Chun-Vasquez had been using since 2010, did not realize that their identity was stolen until March 2023, until an audit.

Chun-Vasquez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree forgery and aggravated identity fraud.

