SWAT teams swarm Cherokee neighborhood after suspect barricades himself inside burning home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — There is a large police presence in a Cherokee County neighborhood as SWAT teams negotiate with someone barricaded inside a home.

Neighbors reported the incident was unfolding in the Owl Creek subdivision on Peaceful View.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene Thursday night, where there were dozens of law enforcement vehicles including armored cars.

At one point, several heavily armed officers ran and took cover behind the vehicles. Several officers had their guns trained toward the home.

It’s unclear if anyone else is inside the home with the suspect or if the suspect is armed.

At one point, a man ran to the back deck and then went back inside. Shortly after, flames started to shoot out of the home’s roof.

Officers appeared to pull one person out of the home and get that person on a stretcher.

It’s unclear if that person was the suspect.

It’s also unclear how the fire started.

Firefighters are currently working to put out the flames. Part of the road has since reopened.

