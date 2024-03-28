Students, staff fill up hallways to wish beloved Ga. school’s janitor a happy 85th birthday

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia elementary school custodian makes a point to celebrate each person in a special way. On Wednesday, it was his turn.

Haze Mabry Jr., known to students and staff at Pike Elementary School as “Mr. Haze,” celebrated his 85th birthday on March 27.

Students and staff lined up in the hallway as Haze gave high-fives and plenty of hugs.

“Today we celebrated a very special staff member, Mr. Haze! Happy 85th Birthday, Mr. Haze. We are so thankful for you,” the school district wrote.

Students held a banner that said, “Haze-Better than Gold,” and a mural was created in his honor.

Kathy Harper, an art teacher at Pike Elementary wrote a letter that said in part...” Because Mr. Haze is bigger than life in our building, I knew he had to be the central focus of the mural. The yellow color surrounding him symbolizes his ability to radiate light, joy and love wherever he goes.”

According to Good Morning America, Haze is an army veteran, father of four and has been married to his wife Bill Mabry for over five decades.

Although Haze has turned a year older, it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

Watch the heartwarming celebration below:

