Help us find this couple! Proposal caught on camera during AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA - A photographer from Dallas, Georgia, caught the sweet moment a man proposed near the finish line at yesterday's AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Now, he wants help finding the happy couple to share the images.
Terry Williams reached out to the AJC and Channel 2 Action News to see if we could help track the pair down.
"I didn't get a chance to ask who they were," Williams told Channel 2 Action News. "I just thought I'd be so lucky to get ahold of them somehow."
Williams was standing near the finish line during the final stretches of the main race around 7:50 a.m. when he spotted a couple pause in the crowd.
"At first I thought they were trying to catch a second wind," Williams said. "And then he dropped to his knee and I realized what was going on."
Williams was able to snap just a few shots before the couple moved on.
"They were 5 to 8 feet in front of me and it's one of those things you just happen to catch," Williams said. "A moment in time, as they say."
If you recognize the couple, please reach out on our Facebook page!
