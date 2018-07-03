Run Motivation 101: Jeezy is running the AJC Peachtree Road Race for good cause

ATLANTA - An Atlanta rap icon is stepping up to put on for his city, and challenging fellow celebrities to do the same this Fourth of July
Jeezy, 40, plans to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race for the first time Wednesday.
We’re hearing from the rapper about his motivation, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
RELATED STORIES:
“Health is wealth,” Jeezy said in a news conference Tuesday.
He said he has lost 60 pounds.
Calling on all my friends to participate with me in the 2018 Peachtree Road Race!! #StreetDreamzFoundation #JeezyRunsPeachtree— Sno (@Jeezy) June 25, 2018
Donate Here: https://t.co/wer5nTZl1w pic.twitter.com/2m7EUewULh
Street Dreamz will be raising funds to benefit Kilometer Kids and the Mayor Youth Scholarship Program, his fundraising page says.
He and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have a $1 million fundraising goal.
Jeezy says he is challenging friends T.I. and Kevin Hart to match their fundraising efforts.
“This is Atlanta... This something different for me. Something new.” @JEEZY says he’ll put on for his city when he runs the #PeachtreeRoadrace for the first time tomorrow. He and Mayor @KeishaBottoms have a $1 million fundraising goal for youth. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/I7hNIqoaeZ— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 3, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}