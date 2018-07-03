  • Run Motivation 101: Jeezy is running the AJC Peachtree Road Race for good cause

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta rap icon is stepping up to put on for his city, and challenging fellow celebrities to do the same this Fourth of July 

    Jeezy, 40, plans to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race for the first time Wednesday. 

    We’re hearing from the rapper about his motivation, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    RELATED STORIES:

    “Health is wealth,” Jeezy said in a news conference Tuesday.

    He said he has lost 60 pounds.

    Street Dreamz will be raising funds to benefit Kilometer Kids and the Mayor Youth Scholarship Program, his fundraising page says.

    He and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have a $1 million fundraising goal.

    Jeezy says he is challenging friends T.I. and Kevin Hart to match their fundraising efforts.

     

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories