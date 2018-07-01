0 Here are the road closings for the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has released timing for the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race street closures, some of which begin two days before the race starts.

Finish area closures July 2 – 4:

• 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive will be closed from July 2 at 9:30 a.m. to July 4 at 5 p.m., but will reopen on July 2 from 3 to 7 p.m.

• 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen will be closed July 4 from 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia will be closed July 4 from 5:30 a.m. to noon

• 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street will be closed July 4 from 7:15 a.m. to noon

• Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree will be closed July 4 from 8 a.m. to noon

Start area closures July 4:

Peachtree Road will close at midnight between Lenox Road and Around Lenox Parkway. All other road closures around the start, listed below, will occur at 4:30 a.m. for vehicular traffic and 6 a.m. for foot traffic.

• Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

• GA 400 Northbound Exit Ramp at Lenox Road

• Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

• Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

• Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

• Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

• Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

• Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

• Pritchard Way from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

• Lakeside Dr from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

• Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

• Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

• Wright Ave from Lenox Road to Oak Valley Road

Course closures July 4:

APD will close the entire course at 4:30 a.m. for vehicular traffic and 6 a.m. for foot traffic. Only official vehicle traffic will be permitted along the course after 4:30 a.m.

Police and volunteers will work with pedestrians to cross the course until 6 a.m.

