Hello bear! Black bear drops by Ga. mountain home for back porch visit

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A north Georgia woman found a surprise visitor waiting for her at her home in the north Georgia mountains over the weekend.

Betsy Mercer shared videos with Channel 2 Action News of the moment she spotted a black bear hanging out on her back porch in Blue Ridge on Friday.

“Holy cow. Look at that!” Mercer said.

The black bear can be seen on sitting on the railing before climbing onto a tree. Eventually, the bear spots Mercer and slowly climbs down the tree.

Mercer captures video of the bear escaping into the wooded area.

Black bear sightings are more common in north Georgia mountains.

But Channel 2 Action News has also reported on several bear sightings further south in Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, and Cherokee counties.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said if you see a bear, give them a call. More information can be found here.

