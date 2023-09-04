Deadly crash shuts down part of I-85 in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have shut down a portion of Interstate 85 as they conduct a traffic investigation.

Gwinnett County police confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that officers are investigating a deadly crash on the I-85 southbound ramp to Pleasant Hill.

Triple Team Traffic has the latest on this crash as well as alternate routes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Officials have not said how many victims there are involved in the crash.

Gwinnett Co.: Crash investigation on I-85/sb ramp to Pleasant Hill (Exit 104) has the ramp blocked. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/M73ZwoDnTm — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 4, 2023

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

