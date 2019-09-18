Airport officials want to make sure you have updated ID before deadline

ATLANTA - While the deadline is a year away, airport officials want travelers to make sure they have the updated identification they need to fly.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration will enforce new requirements for IDs to fly and get through airport security. It's part of the REAL ID Act passed in 2005.
TSA has placed signs around all airports to remind travelers about the IDs, including here in Atlanta at Hartsfield Jackson-International Airport.
We're talking with officials about what travelers should know about the ID requirements, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Those who use a driver’s license as an ID will need one that fulfills the “Real ID” requirement, marked by a star in the top right corner. Another option is to use a passport as ID at the TSA checkpoint.
Georgia has been in compliance with the REAL ID Act since 2012. More than 96 percent of Georgians already have their IDs. .
