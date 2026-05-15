‘He was part of our family:’ Cobb family mourns cat killed in suspected coyote attack

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A homeowner in Cobb County is raising the alarm after what she believes was a coyote attack that killed her family’s cat, Spike.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

I know it’s just a cat, but he was our cat, he was a part of our family. We had him for six years,” Cassie Nelson told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

In every picture, it’s clear that Nelson and her children loved their cat, Spike. But for them, Spike wasn’t just a cat; he was a member of the family for a little more than six years.

But earlier this week, Nelson says she had to have a heartbreaking conversation with her children.

“We had to tell our kids, you know, that he was part of our family and now he’s gone.”

Nelson believes a coyote killed Spike in the family’s backyard Tuesday morning.

“We think he leaped over the fence right there. My husband said he found more remains this way and his leash and collar,” she said.

The incident happened in East Cobb.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Someone saw a coyote in the cul-de-sac,” she said.

Earlier this year, during mating season, another East Cobb woman told Channel 2 Action News that a coyote had attacked her small dog. Cobb County Animal Services also confirmed a coyote attacked and injured another dog in the same area.

Now, Nelson hopes sharing Spike’s story will warn other pet owners.

“He loved to go outside, and I feel so bad, like letting him go outside. My advice to pet owners — I know you can’t keep your cats inside, but if you can, at least for the spring,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources released the following statement:

“Coyotes are extremely adaptable to their environment and can be found throughout suburban and urban areas. At this time of year, coyotes are having litters and are constantly on the search for food to sustain themselves and their pups. As homeowners, we need to take precautions to ensure our yards are not attractive to wildlife seeking food. This includes storing garbage properly, making sure pet food is not available, and that pets - especially smaller animals that may be vulnerable - are inaccessible. Regarding the question on whether a coyote would potentially dig up an animal to consume it, yes, they might. Coyotes are adept diggers and have also been known to “cache” (store food) to return later to consume it (regardless if they created the cache or not).”

Click here to learn more about avoiding conflicts with wildlife.

©2026 Cox Media Group