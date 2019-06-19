  • Having problems booking flight, checking in with Delta Air Lines? Here's why

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - Having issues booking a flight with Delta? You're not alone.

    Many people across the country can't book a flight with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines after technical difficulties hit the company's website.

    The problem is also impacting boarding and check-in.

    The airline says it's working quickly to fix the issues and hopes to have things up and running again soon.

    We're headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, working to learn how the technical issues are impacting travelers here in Atlanta, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

