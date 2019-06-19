Having problems booking flight, checking in with Delta Air Lines? Here's why

ATLANTA - Having issues booking a flight with Delta? You're not alone.
Many people across the country can't book a flight with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines after technical difficulties hit the company's website.
Statement from @Delta - “Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications including customers’ ability to book, check in and board. Some delays are expected. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience.”— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 19, 2019
The problem is also impacting boarding and check-in.
The airline says it's working quickly to fix the issues and hopes to have things up and running again soon.
We're headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, working to learn how the technical issues are impacting travelers here in Atlanta, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}