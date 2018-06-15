Have you paid your parking tickets? If not, your car could be booted

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s parking vendor, ATLPlus, will start booting vehicles on Saturday at 12 a.m. because the city has not collected its $28 million in unpaid parking tickets.
Lashawna Brown received a $25 parking ticket from ATLPlus. “I’m not happy,” said Brown, who did not think it was justified, but went ahead and paid the ticket.
“Still at the end of the day trying to pay that off instead of a boot,” Brown said.
On Monday, ATLPlus employees will drive around the city with a license plate reader and boot all vehicles with three or more outstanding tickets or if the owner has more than $100 in parking fines.
Public Works Commissioner William Johnson said only about 500 people took advantage of a June 1-15 amnesty program for the chance to wipe out some of those old tickets.
“Which is a little disappointing considering there are 460,000 citations that are boot eligible right now,” Johnson said.
If you do get booted, you can pay online, but it will take about an hour to have the boot removed. The removal will cost $75.
If you want to pay off your outstanding tickets before Saturday, you can do it online at www.atlplusmobility.com.
