Hartsfield Jackson braces for busy Thanksgiving travel season, APD increasing presence

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is urging travelers to be cautious ahead of a busy Thanksgiving travel season.

Thefts have more than tripled already over last year and as a result, the Atlanta Police Department is increasing its presence in the coming weeks.

Channel 2 Action News has previously reported about the spike in car thefts at the airport.

That’s just one issue that was brought up when Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with airport and security officials on Friday morning.

Major Kelley Collier, APD’s commander at Hartsfield, addressed the huge increase in car thefts from airport lots, now more than 300 total for the year.

“We have increased our presence in the terminal and parking areas,” Collier said.

He says new technology in cloning key fobs so quickly is making it easier for thieves, who then drive off after tailgating another car through the gates.

In October, Channel 2 Action News spoke to one passenger who had his $100,000 Dodge Charger Hellcat stolen and driven off the parking deck while he was making a trip.

“I would say anything valuable should not be parked at Hartsfield, I think they’re targeted every day,” Billy Campbell said.

This Friday is expected to be the busiest day at the airport with everyone starting their holiday early. Although the weekend after Thanksgiving should be almost as busy, according to airport officials.

