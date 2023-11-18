Haralson County Sheriff reports more than 20 mailboxes busted overnight

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Early Saturday morning, someone damaged more than 20 mailboxes in Haralson County.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the over 20 mailboxes impacted were damaged between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on both sides of Highway 100.

Homes on Highway 100 were affected between West Haralson Elementary School and Monroe Mill Road.

The sheriff’s office asked for anyone with information or security footage come forward as they investigate the damaged boxes.

In the state of Georgia, destroying a mailbox is a misdemeanor that can hit someone with a potential $1,000 fine or year in jail.

Federally, mailboxes are protected property of the government, meaning breaking someone’s mailbox could have hefty consequences.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, those who are convicted of destruction of federal property could spend up to three years in jail and be fined up to $250,000.

