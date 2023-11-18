Possible explosion reported at midtown Atlanta high-rise, ‘several’ people injured, police say

ATLANTA — Police are currently at a high-rise building in midtown Atlanta.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News that they responded to reports of a possible explosion at 271 17th Street.

Atlanta Fire Rescue and paramedics are also on scene.

Police say they have received reports of “several” people injured, but did not have an exact number.

Officials have not confirmed if there was an explosion at the building.

Offices inside the building include several law offices and the Atlanta office of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff. Police have not connected any tenants of the building to the Saturday incident.

