Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what Channel 2 anchors, reporters and meteorologists are thankful for

ATLANTA — Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at Channel 2 Action News.

WSB-TV is thankful for you inviting us into your homes every day to bring you coverage you can count on. Here’s what the Channel 2 anchors, reporters and meteorologists say they are taking time to appreciate this holiday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship

“I’m thankful for so many things including my wonderful family. I truly feel like the luckiest person alive. (Most days) :) I am also thankful 🙏🏾 for the positive and kind people who I have the pleasure of crossing paths with everyday. There are no mistakes. And last but not least least, I’m thankful for the cranberry sauce (straight from the can of course) for Thanksgiving! :) Love y’all! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson

“In a world where things are constantly changing, I’m truly thankful for the things that stay the same! My family, my friends, the peace found in a quiet moment with a warm cup of coffee… the color of changing leaves, and a smile on the face of a passing stranger. Feeling truly blessed this morning, and I hope you are too!”

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields

“I’m so thankful for my son, wife, and two wild and crazy dogs. Im thankful to work with the best morning team in News. I’m also very thankful to all of our viewers who turn on the TV every morning and trust us to help get them ready for the day with the latest news and breaking traffic news.”

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan

“I’m celebrating this Thanksgiving full of gratitude for my family and friends and a year full of some great adventures. I’m thankful for my continued health and the ability for a year full of growth. And most of all, I’m thankful for our amazing viewers for trusting us through the year!”

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona

“I am thankful for MY HEALTH and being part of a loving and supportive family, for the ability to see the beauty in each day and the silver lining of every circumstance. It’s the relationships in our lives that make each day a gift… I am grateful for the blessing of friendships!”

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez

“This time of year can become so hectic that I try to slow down and take a moment to look around. I am marking another Thanksgiving with my mother and other members of our family. After having lost my mother-in-law recently, I am grateful to have the memories of all the past holidays that I will learn to cherish.”

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer

“This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for life and love. I look around and see kindness, beauty, and wonder in our world. I am grateful for the hope in each new day. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer

“I am most thankful for time with my family. I am grateful for the opportunity to see my boys become wonderful young men. They have moved miles away but I’m grateful to see them come home for the holidays. I’m also so blessed to have my mom here with me to celebrate the holidays.”

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our community and for the trust our viewers put in me. It is never taken for granted. I am also truly thankful for my family, health, and friendships. This time of year it is good to reflect on all the things we have to be grateful for.”

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein

“So many blessing this 2024 Thanksgiving. Never take for granted being able to call my parents, grab coffee with my daughter, play golf with my son and walk the pups with my wife. Thankful to live out the dream at WSB CH. 2 and work with the best in the business.”

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln

“I’m most thankful for friends and family. Life is so precious, and it’s so easy to take for granted as we go through life day by day with the stresses of the world. This year I’m reminded to stop, breathe and be present. Cherish each moment with our loved ones and live in the present.”

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington

“I’m thankful for after work phone calls with my mother. Best part of my day!”

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden

“I’m thankful for my wonderful 8-year-old son and my loving family and friends.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group