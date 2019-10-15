Happy birthday, I-285! Atlanta's famous interstate turns 50

ATLANTA - It's now been 50 years since getting around Atlanta changed forever.
The Interstate 285 now moves 2 million people a day around the city.
The interstate initially started off with two lanes in each direction. By the time Atlanta hosted the Olympics, it widened to five lanes.
We're taking a look back at the history of the vital interstate through metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News
On Oct. 15, 1969, I-285 officially opened to drivers.
Tom Moreland spent more than 30 years with Georgia Department of Transportation. He said 285 was an innovative concept and something that was badly needed.
"All our highways are important but this one serves a unique purpose of the collector/distributor for the other interstates and also a great service to local traffic," Moreland said.
When $175,000 flew out the doors of an armored truck back in July, I-285 drivers risked life, limb and arrest to engage in a cash grab that made national headlines. Few who took advantage of the ‘Perimeter Payoff' returned any money to police. The total returned currently stands at a meager $6,201.
The late Braves pitcher Pascual Perez made I-285 a fashion statement in August 1982 when the interstate's moniker showed up on his warm-up jacket after Perez drove the full circumference of the Perimeter (62.9 miles) three times, looking for Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
He missed his start.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
