Troopers to hit Georgia lakes, waterways in force during Memorial Day weekend

LAKE LANIER, Ga. — Georgia State troopers will be out in force on the highways this weekend, with more than 1 million people expected to hit the road for Memorial Day.

But officers will also be out on Georgia’s waterways.

Lake Lanier is the busiest in the state, and troopers told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach it’s expected to be jammed this holiday weekend.

At Lake Lanier, state officials showed how boaters can stay safe while enjoying the lake.

“One thing here we want everyone to pay attention to, and most rivers and lakes in the state because of the drought, the water level is low,” Col. Chris Hodge, director of Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources - Law Enforcement, said.

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During the safety briefing, Hodge showed how parts of the island were exposed and dirt that would normally be several feet below the water’s surface were instead under open air.

DNR Game Wardens took Gehlbach on Lake Lanier to show how they’re getting ready for the Memorial Day weekend, when area lakes and rivers will be packed with boaters, skiers, tubers and swimmers.

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They want to make sure a fun outing doesn’t end in tragedy.

“In 2025, we saw 66 drownings and 10 boating fatalities in Georgia,” Hodges said.

The low water level is a major concern this year, especially at Lake Lanier.

“Their concern for this coming weekend is people striking the bottom of the lake because the water levels are so low,” Hodges told Channel 2 Action News. “Drive slowly, drive safer than you normally would and always look for other boaters because people are goin to be dodging that debris in the waterway and come up on ya really quick.”

Game wardens will also be out looking for distracted or impaired boat operators. While open containers are allowed on the water, the legal limit for alcohol is the same for boating and driving under the influence.

“Be safe and only go the speed they’re safe going, knowing the lake is low right now,” Hodges said. “And remind them to always wear their life jackets.”

Officials told Gehlbach that no matter if you’re in a boat or in a car, you should click it or ticket. GSP is starting their 100 days of HEAT program, going from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Troopers working the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic initiative say the biggest thing that saves lives is wearing a seatbelt.

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