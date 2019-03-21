Transgender HS student says school removed him from prom king ballot

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A transgender student said his Hall County high school removed him from this year's prom king ballot.
Johnson High School senior Dex Frier said he was nominated by the student body as one of six candidates for prom king.
Frier said he was later informed by school officials the he could only be on the prom queen ballot.
An online petition calling for Frier to remain a candidate for prom king has received more than 10,000 signatures.
