Teen threw tuna, chopped up fish into SUV before setting porch on fire, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta 19-year-old is charged with arson after deputies say he lit someone’s porch on fire last week.

Hall County firefighters were called to a home on Grand Reunion Drive after someone noticed a fire on their neighbor’s porch and tried putting it out with a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters were able to put it out without anyone getting hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say there was likely gasoline poured on the porch before the fire started.

They identified the suspect as Parsa Robert Bojnordi.

Later that night, deputies spotted Bojnordi’s car and tried pulling him over, but he sped off. He eventually stopped the car and was arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies say Bojnordi also had warrants out for his arrests for incidents earlier in the week.

In one case, he was accused of stealing a makeup box from someone’s home.

In the other, he was accused of pouring flour, tuna and chopped-up fish in the same person’s SUV.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail and has since been released on an $11,900 bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group