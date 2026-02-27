1 arrested in suspected front porch arson in metro Atlanta

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Fire Rescue said one person was arrested in connection with a fire in which police suspect an accelerant was used.

Fire crews responded to a fire in Hoschton in the 5600 block of Grand Reunion Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Feb. 26. Units found a fire on the porch of a small two-story residence and put it out quickly.

All people who live at the location were not home at the time of the fire, fire officials said.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by an “incendiary.” Hall County Fire Rescue’s Officer Apollo, an accelerant detention canine, signaled at the scene that an accelerant was used in the fire.

One person was taken into custody. Channel 2 Action News is awaiting the arrest report in connection with the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group