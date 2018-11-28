Teen injured in 'pumpkin chucking' accident home from hospital

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old who was nearly killed in a freak accident involving a 'pumpkin chucker' has been released from the hospital.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Jacob Stevens, who was injured at his church's fall festival on Halloween.
Stevens was attending a youth group event called "Trunks of Treats" at the Corner Stone Assembly of God Church in Gainesville when a pumpkin slingshot malfunctioned. A pumpkin flew backward and slammed into Stevens' chest.
Fernandes also spoke to Stevens' doctors, who told her about the miraculous thing that saved the teen, even when he was clinically dead.
We'll have the inspiring interview with the teen about his amazing survival, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
