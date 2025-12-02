Smash-and-grab burglars stole Kratom pills, vapes from Hall County store, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary at a Hall County convenience store.

Hall County deputies were called to investigate a burglary in progress at the Lula Food Mart on Lula Road around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 26.

The business owner called 911, stating he could see two men on surveillance video at the store.

When deputies arrived, they found the front door of the store had been broken; however, no one was inside the business.

The HCSO stated that a K9 team arrived and conducted a search that led to a home on Morgan Manor Drive.

At the home, deputies found suspects, Braxton Eli Hallman, 20, of Gainesville, and Hayden Stephen Mutter, 21, of Lula.

Investigators said video evidence from the store shows Hallman had used a baseball bat to smash the front door and break into the store. He stole an undisclosed amount of vapes and Kratom pills while he was inside, deputies said.

Mutter stayed outside the store to act as a lookout. Both ran away from the store following the break-in, the HCSO said.

Investigators said they also discovered more evidence at the home, including clothing worn by the suspects and the items stolen from the store.

The pair was arrested. Hallman was charged with felony smash and grab burglary and with misdemeanor obstruction for resisting arrest. He remains in the Hall County Jail on a $9,200 bond.

Mutter was charged with felony party to a crime. He remains in jail on a $5,700 bond.

