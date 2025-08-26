Sandy Springs woman vanishes after taking Uber out of town to interview for job

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old Sandy Springs woman has been reported missing after she was last seen on Friday.

Authorities said Mariam Busola Oyedotun, who stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray bodysuit with shorts.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, she traveled by Uber to Flowery Branch for a job interview as a nanny and was last heard from around 6 p.m. on Friday, when she informed a relative that the position had been filled and her phone battery was low.

The 33-year-old was last observed walking toward Spout Springs Road from the Lancaster Crossing subdivision around 7 p.m. on August 22. Despite numerous attempts, she has not been reachable by phone since then, the HCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said local hospitals have been checked, but there has been no sign of Oyedotun.

Anyone with information on Oyedotun’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812, extension 8, or call 911.

Inv. Bray is also available at abray@hallcounty.org.

