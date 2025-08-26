Person seriously injured when driver loses control, crashes into Riverdale Walmart

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A person in the parking lot of a Walmart in Riverdale was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a driver lost control and crashed into a pedestrian before hitting the side of the building.
Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is on the scene. Get the latest on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
NewsChopper 2 flew over the store and saw a car being towed away from the building with a large hole in the side.
Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.
The other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Passenger says he was slapped by Delta flight attendant, wants day of airline’s profits
- Powerball drawing: $1 million ticket sold in Georgia
- ‘Power’ actress arrested, charged with disorderly conduct, cruelty to children in DeKalb
A second car with a smashed front end was also being towed away in the parking lot.
Several police units and a Clayton County fire truck responded to the store.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group