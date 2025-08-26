Person seriously injured when driver loses control, crashes into Riverdale Walmart

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A person in the parking lot of a Walmart in Riverdale was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a driver lost control and crashed into a pedestrian before hitting the side of the building.

Channel 2's Courtney Francisco is on the scene.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the store and saw a car being towed away from the building with a large hole in the side.

Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second car with a smashed front end was also being towed away in the parking lot.

Several police units and a Clayton County fire truck responded to the store.

