Dozens still stranded after Hall County road washes away, collapses

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — One lane of a road that washed away during heavy rain Friday night, stranding dozens of residents in their Hall County neighborhood, may open Sunday afternoon.

A section of Falcon Crest Drive in Flowery Branch collapsed in a sinkhole after a storm drain became clogged, causing floodwater to wash away the roadbed. Crews have spent the weekend putting in a new culvert and building up one lane of the road.

It’s expected to take about a week to rebuild and pave the entire road.

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“They’ll at least get to a point over the next couple of days where they’ll have a rock base once everything is reestablished underground or below the main road surface,” said John Gentry, the interim administrator of Hall County.

About 50 homes were cut off, meaning residents had no way to drive out. Melissa Shores said she had places to go this weekend but tried to make the best of being stuck in her neighborhood.

“I guess it’s unfortunate that it happened, but it’s only about, they say about 50 of us, so out of the whole county, I guess 50 of us stranded is okay,” she said.

She told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that she had electricity and water, but the gas was still turned off.

Crews are installing 72-inch concrete storm drains along the creek beneath the road, then dumping dirt and rock to construct the roadbed.

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A statement from a county spokesperson said residents would “limited, controlled access” on Falcon Crest Drive by 3 p.m. Sunday. As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, it does not appear to have reopened.

“At-will access will not be restored until later this afternoon,” the statement said.

Workers cleared a path behind the neighborhood to allow emergency vehicles in from Martin Road.

Elio Candelario was also stuck in the neighborhood for the weekend, saying he passed the time “walking a little bit and staying home and watching TV.”

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