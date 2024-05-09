Rabid fox confirmed in Gainesville by Hall County Government

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Government announced a rabid fox had been found in Gainesville.

According to officials, the fox tested positive for rabies after being shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur on Tuesday.

Officials also said that a person had recently had contact with the rabid fox in the 900 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.

Now, Hall County Animal Services is reminding pet owners that vaccines are available for $10 at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road Tuesday through Friday.

The county will also be posting signs in locations near where the fox was found. Residents are encouraged to call Animal Services at 770-531-6830 if they see an animal acting strangely in the area.

