Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces new lawsuit over inmate practices, records show

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is facing another civil lawsuit over injuries that detainees at the Clayton County Jail sustained while he was in charge.

According to the new lawsuit filed this week, Raheem Peterkin claims Hill illegally had him placed in a restraint chair for hours when he was brought to the jail in 2019.

The lawsuit alleges the actions by the sheriff’s office, and staff members of CorrectHealth Clayton, LLC, caused Peterkin to suffer multiple injuries.

The CorrectHealth staff, who were present during the incident according to the lawsuit, “stood by and did nothing” to help him, even when they had the authority to do so.

The court filing says that Peterkin was “immediately ordered to be bound in a restraint chair” by Hill upon entering the jail, despite his lack of threatening actions to himself or others, which was a requirement to be placed in the restraint chair.

Then he was kept in the chair for at least four hours, according to the lawsuit, causing “intense pain and permanent scarring.”

Hill was convicted of violating Peterkin’s rights, and those of five other inmates, in federal court in October 2022, and the conviction was upheld in court on April 29.

As a result, Peterkin is suing Hill and CorrectHealth Clayton for damages and attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit was filed May 3 in federal court.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to CorrectHealth for a comment on the lawsuit.

