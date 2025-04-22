Officials break ground on new public safety complex in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga — Officials broke ground on a new public safety center in Gainesville on Monday.

The new state-of-the-art complex will serve as a centralized training hub for first responders.

The Gainesville police department says it will ensure that citizens receive the most advanced services from police and firefighters.

The Gainesville Public Safety Complex is scheduled to be completed by Spring of 2026, weather permitting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group