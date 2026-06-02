Nearly 80 pets adopted after metro Atlanta ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta non-profit held an “Empty the Shelters” event in May, helping almost 80 pets find new homes.

The event was held in Gainesville by the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national adoption event.

During the event, HSNEGA said 79 pets were adopted.

“This event was an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on Northeast Georgia families,” Sandy Holiday, HSNEGA Executive Director, said in a statement. “While we are excited to celebrate these 79 adoptions, our mission doesn’t stop here. We rely on the ongoing support of our community through donations, fostering, and volunteering to ensure we can continue to rehome animals quickly and reduce their length of stay.”

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People who came to the event to adopt a new pet were offered a special $50 adoption fee for dogs and cats that were six months old or more.

The non-profit said the number of adoptions helped give it some “much-needed relief,” adding that the shelter was experiencing capacity challenges, as are many other shelters across the United States.

HSNEGA’s participation made it one of hundreds of shelters across the country participating in the 10th annual adoption event from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The larger effort led to the adoptions of 16,073 pets over 17 days, according to HSNEGA.

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