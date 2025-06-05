Murder suspect found during drug investigation at Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect on the run for over a year was caught during a Hall County drug investigation, deputies said.

Gainesville police say Kyland Williams, 18, was wanted for malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the April 2024 shooting death of 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet.

Investigators say Overstreet went to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road to meet with someone. Police say they were planning to commit a crime, but did not specify what that was.

Overstreet was then shot in the head and killed.

On Wednesday, around 6:30 a.m. Hall County investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Woodland Way.

During the search, investigators learned Williams was in the home.

Williams, 18, of Monroe, climbed down the back deck of the house but was immediately taken into custody by HCSO SWAT.

After SWAT cleared the home, investigators discovered the following drugs inside the home:

Cocaine – 2 grams

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) vape cartridges – 280

THC wax – 12 ounces

Marijuana – 3.5 pounds

Officials said the drugs had a combined street value of about $13,000.

Investigators also seized an AK pistol, AR pistol, handgun and $1,000 in cash.

Authorities also arrested Cruz Alejandro Vargas, 18, and Angel Miguel Carrera, 19, in connection with the drugs. The pair lived at the home and were there during the search.

Vargas is charged with sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC oil with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, all felonies.

Carrera is charged with possession of THC oil(felony) and drugs not in the original container (misdemeanor).

