Mexican restaurant goes up in flames, shuts down lanes in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A restaurant fire in Hall County is impacting the morning commute for some drivers in Gainesville.
News Chopper 2 was over the scene of what appears to be El Sombrero Mexican restaurant engulfed in flames. The restaurant is located on Browns Bridge Road.
All lanes are blocked near Spring Road as crews work to put out the fire.
We're monitoring the fire, right now for updates anywhere you stream Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 16-year-old killed, others charged after robbery attempt, shooting on interstate
- Public visitation, funeral set for Clark Atlanta senior Alexis Crawford
- Taylor Williams case: Mother arrested; neighbor says missing Florida girl was often left home alone
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}