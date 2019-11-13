Public visitation, funeral set for Clark Atlanta senior Alexis Crawford

ATLANTA - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Janae Crawford.
Crawford's body was found late last week in a DeKalb County park. She was 21. Crawford's roommate and the roommate's boyfriend have both been charged with her murder.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for updates on this developing story]
On Friday, visitation is planned in Crawford's hometown of Athens, according to Gregory Levett & Sons funeral home. Visitation, which is open to the public, will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, located at 1692 W. Hancock Ave in Athens.
Then on Saturday, Crawford will lie in state from 10 a.m. until her noon funeral at Cornerstone Church, 4680 Lexington Road in Athens.
RELATED STORIES
- Here's everything to know about the Alexis Crawford murder
- Roommate now in custody, charged with murder of Clark Atlanta student
- Warrants reveal how Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford was killed
Anyone wishing to assist the family with funeral costs should call the funeral home at 770-338-5558. Payments are accepted over the phone, a funeral home spokesman said.
In addition to her parents, Crawford is survived by nine siblings, according to the Rev. Markel Hutchins, who is serving as the family's spokesperson. Hutchins said the Crawford family is devastated, but grateful for the outpouring of support.
"They not only need, but also deserve the public's support in laying her to rest with the kind of dignity and decency she deserves," Hutchins told The AJC.
This report was written by Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}