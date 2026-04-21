Metro Atlanta man accused of stabbing roommate, caught by K-9 team in nearby woods

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is in jail in Hall County after stabbing someone multiple times.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Nohl Crest Drive, where they found a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the shoulder and had a swollen eye on Saturday.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Jesse Ray-Estuardo Fernandez, 28 of Duluth, is accused of waking the victim up at about 2:30 a.m. by kicking him.

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Fernandez was living at the home and stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice with a knife, which was recovered at the scene.

Deputies said the victim did not initially report the attack but then called 911 after getting worried Fernandez would come back and be more aggressive later in the day.

When deputies got to the house they could not find Fernandez, so they called in a K-9 team to search for him in the nearby woods.

They found Fernandez there and he was taken into custody on aggravated assault and battery charges under the Family Violence Act.

The sheriff’s office said Fernandez is being held without bond.

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