Metro Atlanta man accused of credit card fraud gets more than 800 new charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — In April, a Forsyth County man was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for allegations of illegally using a company credit card to enrich himself.

Now, deputies say the man faces more than 800 new charges.

Channel 2 Action News reported on Michael Evans’ arrest after his employer, Oakwood Arrow Auto Auction, had deputies investigate financial discrepancies at their business.

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Originally, HCSO said Evans was accused of using company cards to steal about $30,000 between March 18 and his April 16 arrest, through money orders made with the company account.

At the time, he was charged with one count of theft by conversion and 36 counts of unauthorized financial transaction card use.

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Upon his initial arrest, deputies said they believed he could have stolen more than $700,000.

The sheriff’s office said that while the fraud amount is not as large as investigators first thought, Evans was still found to have deposited more than $421,000 in fraudulently-obtained funds to his bank account.

The sheriff’s office said Evans used the card for unauthorized purchases 843 times from May 14, 2024 to March 17, 2026.

At the end of May, investigators obtained a new arrest warrant for those 843 counts of felony unauthorized financial transaction card use.

Evans had not bonded out of the Hall County Jail, so he was arrested for the new charges while still in jail, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Evans remains in custody without bond, now facing a total of 880 charges.

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